OBITUARY: Carla Lea Polk Witt

Carla Lea Polk Witt, age 60 of Franklin, TN passed away September 13, 2021.

Carla was a retired Registered Nurse with Williamson Medical Center with over 25 years of service. She was currently serving as Magistrate for Williamson County.

Survived by: husband, William A. “Bill” Witt; sons, Phillip (Christina) Witt and Lee (Kenzie) Witt; grandchildren, Easton, Hudson and Everly; sisters, Regina Polk, Anita Allen and Sondra (Danny) Rodgers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date. Memorials may be made to any charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com