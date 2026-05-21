Carla Jeanette Sanders, age 64, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Lazarus Davis officiating. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Carla was born on March 4, 1962, in Williamson County, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Robert Henry Caldwell and the late Shirley Jean Haddox Sanders. She was a 1981 graduate of Spring Hill High School and was a member of United Primitive Baptist Church.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory of daughter, Murjani “Monique” Sanders, brother, Timothy Tyrone Sanders, sisters, Courtney Taylor, Carmen Sanders (Keith) Sparkman, grandchild, Dia’Jonnae Rycraw, aunts and uncles, Margaret Haddox Lee, Nancy Haddox, David Haddox, Rozenner Caldwell, Brondel Caldwell, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services Provided By Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia

609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.