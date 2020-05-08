



Carl W. Klein, age 88, of Brentwood, died May 6, 2020.

He is survived by his five children, Matthew (Rebekah) Klein, Julie (Derek) Schwartz, Mary Klein (Kevin) Howard, Andrew Klein, and John Klein; grandchildren, Ben Klein, Emma Klein, Elizabeth, Isabella, and Nicholas Schwartz. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Menges Zentmeyer. Carl was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he attended the University of Cincinnati. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Carl was proudly employed by the Kroger Co. for more than 42 years. He began his career with Kroger Co. as a meat cutter in Cincinnati and diligently worked his way up to Division Zone Manager in Nashville where he moved with his family in 1972.

Carl enjoyed collecting art, stamps, pottery and just about anything of interest to him. He also appreciated antique hunting and forging friendships with many artists and art businesses around the country. Carl loved wildlife and kept his 30 plus bird feeders full of treats year-round for his feathered friends.

Carl was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan having attended many Reds games in his youth. He became a Vanderbilt Commodores fan upon moving to Nashville and was from the beginning a Tennessee Titans fan. Carl loved to listen to sports talk radio and his evenings were often spent listening to his jazz record collection, but Sunday afternoons were reserved for Big Band music.

Carl was an ardent believer in a firm hand shake, a genuine compliment for a job well done, but on the flip side, if he thought something wasn’t right, he would let you know. As a devout Catholic his entire life, Carl found comfort in attending Catholic services, and was grateful for the kindness of families at his most recent church, Holy Family in Brentwood, TN.

Carl’s family would like to thank all of his compassionate caregivers, especially the staff at Brighton Gardens of Brentwood, and Somerfield at The Heritage, his long-time physician Dr. David Hseuvinkfeld, and Willowbrook Hospice. The family deeply appreciates all the kindness by those who helped ease his path in his final years.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Carl’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) at Alzheimer’s Association. P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

A private family graveside service will be conducted at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery and a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.



