Carl Len Sylvis, age 78 of Burns, TN passed away March 27, 2020.

Preceded in death by, parents Everett and Era Thompson Sylvis, brothers, Jim and Ed Sylvis, sister, Bobbie Sylvis and son, Marty Sylvis. Survived by, daughters, Tracie Williams and Jessica Wise; grandchildren, Jessica Stephens, Lauren Winnigham, Kayla and Shukonia Williams, Ashley, Beth and Michael Wise, Nikki Sylvis; great grandchildren, Jayla, Jazlyn, Bailey, Owen and Karley, Moss, Aiden, Gavin, Gemma, Skylar, Cooper, Joseph, Xavier, Jackson, Trent, Makenlee and Brooklyn.

Graveside service will be conducted 2:00PM Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Tidwell Cemetery, 1055 Eli Rd., Dickson, TN, Danny Wise will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.