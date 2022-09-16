OBITUARY: Carl Newell Owen

Mr. Carl Newell Owen of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, he was 92 years old.

Carl was a graduate of Cohn High School, David Lipscomb University, and Middle Tennessee State University. He was a retired educator working with Rutherford and Williamson County schools, Nashville Christian School, and twenty plus years with the Tennessee State Department of Education.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maudie Mankin Owen and Reedy Buford Owen; and siblings Juanita (Bob) Chadwell, R. B. (Marie) Owen, Jr., and Betty Marie (Danny) Green.

Carl married Jane Keller on September 15, 1951, and they were married seventy-one years at his death. Their children are Tim (Mary Jane), Pam, and Phil. Step granddaughters are Heather (Chad) Black, Hilaire (Will) Fisher, and Tiffany (Jae) Sin. Step great grandchildren are Bailey and Owen Black, Max and Grey Fisher and Mia Sin.

He is also survived by sister-in-law Mary Ann (Jim) Kennedy and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, at 11:00 am at Concord Road church of Christ, 8221 Concord Road, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027. Dan Chambers, Ryan Daniel and Sam Gant will officiate. Congregational singing will be led by Jeff Thomas. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mac Alsup, Steve Chadwell, Mike Essig, Jeff Green, David Harper, and Justin Zelnik. Honorary pallbearers will be the elders and deacons of Concord Road church of Christ.

A special thanks to Dr. Andrew Sager and Dr. Larry Pharris for their many years of care.

Memorials may be made to World Bible School, P. O. Box 2169, Cedar Park, TX 78630.

Visitation will be Friday, September 16, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 am.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

