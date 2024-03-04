OBITUARY: Carl Mack Harper

Carl Mack Harper, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away February 27, 2024.

Carl was born June 30th, 1933, in Clemmons, NC.

Carl was a faithful servant to God and his family. After graduating from David Lipscomb College in 1956, he started his 40+ year career as a claims adjuster for INA and retired from Cigna and then Willis Corroon. Carl’s love of working in his yard and garden into his 80’s was an extension of growing up on a farm in North Carolina. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Sue, as well.

He served as a deacon and/or elder in the Church of Christ with Concord Road in Brentwood, Southern Hills in Franklin, and Spring Meadows in Spring Hill, TN. Carl and Sue were charter members of the Spring Meadows congregation before coming back to Concord Road church of Christ in their later years. Carl and Sue enjoyed sharing hospitality in their home to many people in these congregations for many years. His love for the Lord’s Church also led him to teach Bible classes for several decades. As his health declined and he was unable to continue teaching these Bible classes at church, he started doing Postal Bible correspondence courses through World Bible School in the prison systems of Zambia, Africa for 10 years up until age 88.

Preceded in death by parents, George T. and Margaret G. Harper; wife of 66 years, Sue (Billingsby) Harper; Brothers – Bill, Jim and Herbert Harper, Sisters – Pauline Harper (infant), Hazel Sweet, Alta Warner, Juanita Carter, and daughter-in-law, DeAnna Harper.

Survived by brother Neal Harper and sister Dora Conner, sons, Carl David (Cheryl) Harper, Gregory Lynn (Julie) Harper, and Michael Gilbert Harper, sister-in-law Joyce Billingsby; grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica) Harper, Travis (Ginna) Harper, Stephanie (Joe) Edlhuber, Britney (Mark) Ray, Will (Emily) Harper, Jenna (Luke) Frasier, Colin (Molly Bartlett) Harper and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon on Friday, March 8th, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until Noon at Williamson Memorial. Interment will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens after the service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to World Bible School, P.O. Box 2169, Cedar Park, TX 78630.

