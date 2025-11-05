OBITUARY: Carl Lankford Vaughan

Carl Lankford Vaughan, age 93, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2025.

Born on October 12, 1932, to Clyde and Martha Vaughan of Virginia, Carl is survived by his wife, Ann R. Vaughan; his two sons, Lan (Scottie) and Rod (Susan); his granddaughter, Riley; and his four grandsons, Drew, Ty (Laura), Eric, and Aiden; and his sister Peggy. Carl was preceded in death by his sister, Jean; his brother, Richard Lee; and his identical twin brother, Clyde.

Carl was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church and a devoted Assistant Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 1 of Brentwood, TN. He was a loyal fan of Virginia Tech, where he served as president of the student body and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. Carl also served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.