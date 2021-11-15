OBITUARY: Carl Hunt Brockett

Carl Hunt Brockett – Age 77 of Nolensville, TN. November 12, 2021. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley Brockett; parents, Fred and Frances Brockett; brothers-in-law Hershel Sharp and Johnny Elder. Survived by daughters; Jennie (Ken) Morris and Terrie (David) Michi; sisters, Peggy Sharp and Mary Katherine Elder.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 1:00 at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Monday, November 15, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel and 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. 615.331.1952