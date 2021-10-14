OBITUARY: Carl Harvey Wood

Carl Harvey Wood – October 16, 1929 (Jacksonville, Florida) to October 7, 2021 (Franklin, Tennessee) graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, Jacksonville, Florida, and the University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida. He was an active member of Brentwood United Methodist Church and the Robert I. Moore Sunday School Class, and had served on the Administrative Board. He served for 2 ½ years in the US Army artillery during the Korean conflict. He was employed for 37 years in sales and management in the pharmaceutical industry with an affiliate of Pfizer. He especially enjoyed golfing, fishing and following the University of Florida sports in his retirement.

He is predeceased by his wife, Ruby Featherston Wood; parents, Harrison B. Wood and Ethel S. Wood; son, Michael S. Wood; siblings Harrison B. Wood, Jr., Virginia W. Read, Helen Brink and Raymond Wood. He is survived by sons, Steven K. Wood (Maria), Brentwood, Tennessee, and Richard A. Wood (Michelle), Snellville, Georgia; grandchildren, Haley Medlin (Philip), Lakewood, Colorado, Katie Johnson (Kirk), Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, Allison Williams (Jackson), Marietta, Georgia, and Anna Wood, Atlanta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Bennett and Everett Johnson, and Norah and Natalie Medlin; sister-in-law, Cindy Wood, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Tennessee, on October 23, 2021, with visitation at 10:00 am and service to follow at 11:00 am. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob McGowan, Glen Bolton, Mike Davis, Bill Johnson, and the Robert I. Moore Sunday School Class.

The family is grateful for the dedicated and kind caregivers of the Fountains of Franklin, Avalon Hospice and James McGinley, M.D. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of memorial contributions to the Nashville Rescue Mission, Brentwood United Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice.

