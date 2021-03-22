OBITUARY: Carl Edward Russell

Carl Edward Russell, age 94, of Franklin, TN, passed away on March 19, 2021.

He was born in Primm Springs, TN to Harmon Henry Russell and Annie Lou Mayberry Russell. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Williamson County Highway Department where he worked in road maintenance.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rachel Mae Kelley Russell; brother, Thomas Russell; sisters, Gladys Primm and Dorothy Pruitt.

Survived by, daughter, Regina (Lee) Hutcheson; sisters, Ruth Hamer and Willie B. (AJ) Coates; grandson, Daniel (Jessica) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Colton, Alyssa and Brooke Anderson.

A Graveside Service will be conducted 2:00PM Monday, March 22, 2021 at Greenbrier Cemetery in southwest Williamson County. Bro. Rick Elsey will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

