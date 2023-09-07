OBITUARY: Carl Darren Brothers

Carl Darren Brothers, age 56, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at his residence.

Born on May 19, 1967, in Williamson County, Tennessee, Darren was the son of the late Carl Edward Brothers and the late Mary Wilmoth King Brothers.

He previously worked in landscaping and tree service, but his ultimate passion was music.

While Darren could play many instruments, the guitar is where he shined. Darren picked up his first guitar in his early teenage years and played one nearly every day up until his passing. Darren also had a passion for classic and antique cars, owning and restoring many throughout his lifetime.

In Darren’s early childhood, he attended church at Walker Memorial Baptist Church in Franklin, but it was in July of 2023 when Darren accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, being baptized in the Duck River.

He is survived by his son, Justin (Kayla) Brothers of Spring Hill, significant other, Gayla Lee of Columbia, brothers, Mike Brothers, Jim Brothers, sister, Nancy (Jimmy) Simmons, granddaughters, Peyton Brothers and Harper Brothers, and many more cousins, nieces, and nephews that he loved dearly.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 12:00 – 4:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Carl Darren Brothers memorial fund, c/o Heritage Funeral Home, 609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/