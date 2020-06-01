



Cara Brianne Rowe, age 27, of Franklin, TN passed-away unexpectedly May 28, 2020. She was a 2010 graduate of Centennial High School and attended University of Tennessee – Chattanooga. Cara was a ray of light to everyone who knew her. She will be remembered for her easy smile, contagious laugh, and beautiful hair. She made friends easily and everywhere she went. She loved to cook and bake and share her creations. Cara was passionate about her family, friends, and animals. Her love of animals can be traced easily by the trail of rescued animals she placed with those who loved her.

Preceded in death by; grandfathers, Ellis Rowe, Jr. and Fred Gardner. Survived by; husband, Nolan McMurry; stepson, Esso McMurry; mother, Gaye Rowe, father, Chip Rowe; brothers, Corey Champion and Chase Rowe; grandparents, Martha Gardner, Nancy Rowe; father-in-law, Don (Rhonda) McMurry, mother-in-law, Peggy McMurry; sister-in-law, Kellie McMurry; Aunt Connie Dahlgren, Uncles, Alan Dahlgren and Tony (Mary Ann) Gardner; cousins, Chelsie Gardner, Chris and Erica Dahlgren; niece, Alicia Champion and many other loving family members and friends.

A private family funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be open to the public 4:00-7:00PM Monday, June 1, 2020, and two hours prior to the service on Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Please be respectful of social distancing due to Covid-19 while visiting with the family.

In keeping with Cara’s love for animals her family asks that donations be made in her memory to Rhea County Animal Shelter, 9118 Back Valley Rd., Evensville, TN 37332.



