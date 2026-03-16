OBITUARY: Candace Limbaugh-Gonzalez

Candace Limbaugh-Gonzalez’s life came to an end on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at the age of 72 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. Mrs. Limbaugh-Gonzalez was born on June 24, 1954, in Oakland County, Michigan, to parents Nadine Hancock and Jerry Limbaugh.

Mrs. Limbaugh-Gonzalez leaves to cherish her many memories her husband, Hector Gonzalez; daughter, Victoria Donald Limbaugh-Gonzalez; grandsons, Neo Orion Gonzalez and Kairo Zen Gonzalez; sister, Cynthia Limbaugh Torres; nieces and nephew, Nadina Louisa Limbaugh-Torres, Killian Clark Limbaugh-Torres, Catherine Janice Taylor and Leslie Gonzalez; In-laws, Maria Elena Gonzalez, Rosa Ema Gonzalez, Luis Alonzo Gonzalez, Mauela Gonzalez and Noe Torres Mata; a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service was on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 1:00 P.M., North Chapel Road Cemetery, 4266 North Chapel Road, Franklin, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

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