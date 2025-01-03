OBITUARY: Cameron Douglas Nichols

Cameron Douglas Nichols, 52, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Friday, December 20 at his home in the Westhaven subdivision, where he and his loving wife, Lucy, have resided since 2004.

Cameron was a loyal husband to Lucy – happily married since 1998 – and loving father to son Walt (21) and daughter Evy (19). He is also survived by brother Stewart, father Emmett, mother-in-law and father-in-law Bonita and Jimmy Fullen and countless family and friends. Mother Chloe passed in 2018.

Born June 23, 1972, Cameron finished Powell Valley High School in east Tenn., but he found home, and more importantly Lucy, at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss., where he became a lifelong Bulldogs fan and true cowbell enthusiast. Cameron was always in his happy place watching his team play, despite constantly pledging “his kingdom for a decent kicker.”

Above all, Cameron was a doting father and time with Evy and Walt was most important, teaching them about life, sharing his skill sets and passions. The kids were always first for him – he made every one of Evy’s basketball games, Walt’s shows and any family or school event he possibly could – and he supported and loved them deeply.

Cameron enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and no matter where he was in the world, he would find himself the right music, drink and cuisine while discovering new cultural and environmental gems. Wherever Cameron was, music was playing – whether it was at a live show, on their family’s boat on Pickwick Lake, or at his home among his deep and diverse vinyl collection. Cameron was also a musician, singer and songwriter, playing in college bands and post-graduation with his friends.

Cameron’s mind was analytical and famously fastidious, which helped not only keep his “green thumb” gardening skills honed, but also in his work as a Software Engineer Specialist. Cameron’s loyal nature extended to his professional life, where for the past two decades, he worked for the same organization helping them navigate a changing world. For his friends and family, this focus and attention to detail made him an excellent breakfast cook, grill-man and bartender. His Bloody Marys were legendary!

A spiritual, deep-thinking, quiet and private man, Cameron was not always the first to interject into a discussion or situation. Instead, he would join, with intention, when the topic was meaningful. From spirituality to politics to music to business, Cameron would go as deep as others were willing or able. His perspectives were insightful for those fortunate enough to receive them, and they will be missed.

Not a day will go by that there will not be a Cameron story, a happy memory and glasses raised, with appropriate musical accompaniment, in his honor.

A memorial celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 9 at Franklin First United Methodist Church (main campus), 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin. Visitation will start at 11 a.m., followed by a service at noon.