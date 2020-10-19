OBITUARY: Calvin Stuart Griggs

Calvin Stuart Griggs age 77 of Franklin, TN passed away October 15, 2020.

Stuart is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas George and Bonnie Lynn Elizabeth Belk Griggs and brother, Michael Jerome Griggs. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne Griggs; son, Bradley Allen (Julie) Griggs; daughters, Jennifer Lynn Griggs, Rani Elizabeth Griggs and Erin Stephens (John) Clegg; grandchildren, Chelsea Lynn Vincent, Thomas William Vincent, Emily Grace Griggs, Cameron Parker Griggs and Langston Elizabeth Clegg; brother, Tommy Lynn (Sybil) Griggs and sister, Peggy Lynn Griggs Redfearn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital in Stuart's memory.