OBITUARY: Calvin Joseph Chenevert Jr.

Calvin Joseph Chenevert, Jr., age 71 of Eagleville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

He is retired from CSX Intermodal. He was a member of Triune Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, a great father to his four children, and always kind and caring to animals, especially his dogs. He valued loyalty, honesty, hard work and family and he lived those values every day of his life.

Mr. Chenevert is survived by his wife, Voirrey Chenevert; his mother, Doris Chenevert; his children, Andrea (Cody) Robinson, Rodney (Kell) Chenevert, Calvin (Tristan) Chenevert III, Sarah (Scott) Chenevert; his grandchildren, Avery and Calvin Chenevert, IV; many beloved extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Calvin Joseph Chenevert Sr.

Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Triune Baptist Church. A reception will follow the service at Triune Baptist Church, 8094 Horton Hwy Arrington, Tennessee 37014. Memorials may be made in Calvin’s Memory to any no kill animal shelter of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

