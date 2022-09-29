OBITUARY: Calvert Clyde Farmer

Mr. Calvert Clyde Farmer of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, he was 85 years old.

He was born October 22, 1936, to Reggie Clyde and Allie Viana Russell Farmer in Elmwood, TN.

In 1960, as a recent University of Tennessee Knoxville graduate and enlisted Army officer, he and his bride, Lois Ann, moved to Spring Hill. He began his 45 year service to the community of Spring Hill as an agriculture teacher at Spring Hill School. While serving as the assistant principal, he coached basketball, and later retired as Principal in 1991.

Clyde gave 41 years of service to the Spring Hill Fire Department, where he was ranked Chief for 24 of those years. Most importantly, a devoted Christian, Clyde was a longtime member of the Spring Hill Church of Christ, where he served as an elder.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois Ann Grandstaff Farmer, and his siblings Harry Farmer and Claudine Vanderpool.

He is survived by his son, Jay Alan (Tammy) Farmer, and children Jeb Wilson and Jenny Elizabeth Farmer; son, Jon Michael (Renee) Farmer, and children, Jeremy Michael, Jake Wesley (Chloe), and Jessie Renee Farmer; daughter, Robbie Ann Luzzo and children, Madysen Alyese, Anna Belle, and Calvert Anthony Luzzo, and former son-in-law, Ron Luzzo; adopted son, William Chadwick (Lyndi) Bailey and children, William Steven and Lois Caroline Bailey; sister-in-law, Jean Farmer; and three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service with full Fire Department Honors will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Jonathan Jones, Craig Evans, and Glen Alexander officiating. Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The burial will be at Spring Hill Memorial Park. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort. at 410 Allied Dr, Nashville, TN 37211 or PO box 11180 or online at https://www.disasterreliefeffort.org/donate.

Special thanks to The Lantern at Morning Pointe of Spring Hill and The Reserve at Spring Hill for their compassionate care.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1664310121210350

