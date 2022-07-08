OBITUARY: Callie Ann Jefferson

Callie Ann Jefferson, age 88 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Callie was born in Clarksville, TN on January 4, 1934, daughter of the late Clyde & Ellen McGhee.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Sarah (Terry) Meyer; one grandchild, James Meyer and numerous nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Doctors without Borders, local animal rescue groups or to The American Lung Cancer Association in loving memory of Callie Ann Jefferson.

