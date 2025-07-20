OBITUARY: Caleb Addison Robert Brinks

Caleb “Cal” Addison Robert Brinks, age 26 of Columbia, TN passed away July 15, 2025. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many.

Caleb was a member of Parish Presbyterian Church in Franklin. He was a 2017 graduate of Summit High School. Caleb was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He joined the Marines right after High School, and served his country proudly, honing his craft of warfighting.

He loved riding his motorcycles through the back country roads of TN.

Caleb is survived by his parents, Craig & Kirstin Brinks; brothers, Luke Brinks and Koby Brinks, his wife and children; grandparents, Robert & Ginger Brinks and Nancy & David Lindsay; along with many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, July 20, 2025. Guests may arrive a half hour prior to the service at Parish Presbyterian Church, 4156 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067.

Donations to offset costs may be sent to SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME. www.springhill-memorial.com 931-486-0059.