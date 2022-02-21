OBITUARY: C. Christine Holloway

C. Christine Holloway, age 80 of Franklin, TN passed away February 15, 2022.

She was born in Carson, MS to the late Leonard and Pauline Holloway.

Chris had a vibrant childhood in the country and loved her parents and siblings dearly. After graduating high school, she attended cosmetology school in New Orleans where she honed her craft and love of hairdressing. She went on to own her own salon there where she shared her joyful heart with everyone who walked through the door.

Her greatest joy of all was her daughter, Suzy. She was the absolute best mother and she taught her the value of hard work and a kind heart…and that the Sound of Music is the best movie of all time. Chris was a devoted Nana to her grandchildren, Chelsea Skye and Zayne. She would drop anything and everything to spend time with them.

Chris was a devout Christian and loved the Lord fiercely. Her favorite pastimes were listening to music, reading, cooking, gardening, and keeping up with General Hospital. She loved winning at Bingo and was convinced she was one day going to win the lottery. “You can’t win if you don’t have a ticket.” To know Chris was to love her. She never met a stranger and her joy and affection for her friends and family radiated off of her. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Charlene Polk and Betty Cline; brother, Lavon Holloway.

Cora is survived by her daughter, Suzy (Marty) Mills of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Chelsea Skye (Jake Giles) Netter of Franklin, TN and Zayne Christian Mills of Nashville, TN; brother, Lyn (Tammy) Holloway of Prentiss, MS; sisters, Catherine Polk of Columbia, MS, Ruth Melvin of Leesburg, FL and Gail (John) Hatfield of Ardmore, OK. A private graveside service was held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GraceWorks Ministries, 104 SE Parkway, Ste. 100. Franklin, TN 37064.

