It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of C. Charles “Charlie” Slease, beloved husband of Elaine Slease of 65 years, and devoted father of Bryn Venuto (Frank) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Laurie Williams (Chad) of Brentwood, Tennessee; Beth Lieberman (John) of Myersville, Maryland; and Susan Barber (Dave) of Thurmont, Maryland. Charlie passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the age of 86.

In addition to his wife and children, Charlie is survived by his cherished grandchildren: Meredith Ordak (Carly), Makenzie Starkweather (Brady), Cliff Williams, Brandon Tyner (Mallory), Chelsea Barrett (Matthew), Bradley Tyner, and Blaine Lieberman, as well as four beloved great-grandchildren. His family was his greatest joy.

Charlie was born on September 13, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and graduated from G.A.R., Class of 1957. Following graduation, he entered the United States Army in October 1959 and was honorably discharged in October 1965. He began his professional career with the Central Intelligence Agency, serving from September 1963 through November 1969. Charlie then dedicated 27 years of service to the Federal Bureau of Investigation from February 1971 through July 1998. After retiring from federal service, he continued his commitment to public safety with the Frederick Police Department from January 1999 to January 2001.

Throughout his life, Charlie enjoyed photography, traveling, fly fishing, and spending time in nature. He found great happiness serving in his church, singing, attending his grandchildren’s sporting and school events, and working on word search and crossword puzzles. Charlie was known for his lighthearted, playful sense of humor, which brought joy to all who knew him.

Though our hearts are broken, we find comfort in the memories he gave us, his love for the Lord, and our enduring love for him. His legacy lives on in each of us.

A service to celebrate Charlie’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charlie to Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, Maryland 21758.

