C. Byrne Wood, 91, of Ellsworth, Kansas, and former Russell, Kansas resident, died on Saturday, March 14, 2026, with family by his side at the Lindsborg Community Hospital in Lindsborg, Kansas.

Byrne was born on November 26, 1934, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the son of Clarence William and Lena Mae (Query) Wood. He grew up on the family farm near Hammond, Kansas, and graduated from Fulton High School, class of 1952. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Pittsburg State University, known, at the time, as Pittsburg State Teacher’s College in Pittsburg, Kansas. He worked as a music teacher at Pleasonton, KS, Salem, Missouri, and Fort Scott, Kansas from 1956 to 1968. He was a 1st Lieutenant and second in command of the Fort Scott National Guard Unit. He then entered and succeeded in the field of insurance and investments for Ozark National Life Insurance Company and NIS Financial Services for 40 years. As Regional Sales Manager, he was a leader, mentor and friend for over 100 agents.

He met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Rosalie May Springer on April 28, 1957, in Pleasanton, Kansas. From this union, Byrne and Rosalie were blessed with four children Anita, Byrne Lee, Brent and Patricia. The family moved to Russell, Kansas in 1969 where Byrne and Rosalie lived until 2014. They moved to Ellsworth, Kansas, to be closer to family. They were members of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Russell where Byrne directed the choir for 40 years as Rosalie cared for choir members’ children so they could sing. They belonged to the Ellsworth Methodist Church after moving to Ellsworth. Byrne loved to travel and loved singing even more. He was often called upon to sing at church events and for funerals where his rendition of ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ became his signature song requested by his admirers. He looked forward to family reunions where the entire Wood family sang as a choir, with Byrne being the director of the choral pieces he chose. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Byrne also loved his Springer family which he gained when he married Rosalie.

Byrne is survived by family including his daughters, Anita Hoffhines (Ed) of Kanopolis, Kansas, and Patricia Cullum (James) of Brentwood, Tennessee; sons, Byrne Lee Wood (Lisa) of Greenville, Missouri, and Brent Wood of Goodland, Kansas; sister Loreta Jent (Larry) of Ft. Scott, Kansas; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Byrne was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rosalie on June 30, 2020, and three brothers Leland Wood, Walter Wood and Reverend Kenneth Wood.

A celebration of Byrne’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Ellsworth Methodist Church of Ellsworth, Kansas with a lunch to follow at the church. Cremation has been chosen and no visitation will be held. The family will have a private burial of ashes of Maple Grove Cemetery in rural Hammond, Kansas, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the ROAR Art Show in Russell. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, who is in charge of these arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary & Monuments – Russell.

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