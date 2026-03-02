Byrd Douglas Cain Jr., a devoted family man, loyal friend, and steadfast member of his community, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, with his family by his side. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, warmth, and generosity.

Byrd was most known for his 50 years in the automotive industry. He owned and operated Cain Autoplex until 2001 in Franklin, TN.

Born on August 14, 1936 to Byrd Douglas Cain Sr. and Margaret, Byrd carried forward a proud family name with humility and grace. From an early age, he was known for his curious mind, steady determination, and willingness to lend a helping hand. Those qualities would come to define his life.

Byrd served his community well. He was a co-founder of Harpeth Academy in Franklin, TN. The Boys and Girls Club was dearest to his heart where he served on the Board of Directors. He also served on the Board of Directors at the Brentwood YMCA and as Chairman of the Pontiac National Dealer Council.

He will especially be remembered for his extraordinary kindness and welcoming spirit. Byrd had a way of making everyone feel at home, whether you were a lifelong friend or someone he had just met. His warmth was genuine and contagious, spreading easily to those around him. His humor—quick, subtle, and often perfectly timed—brought lightness to any room and left lasting smiles in its wake.

He found joy in simple pleasures: time spent outdoors, stories shared around the table, laughter with his legendary jokes, and quiet evenings on the farm enjoying sunsets surrounded by his family. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed his memberships at Hillwood Country Club, Nashville Golf and Athletic Club, and Graymere Country Club.

Byrd’s longest and most enduring commitment was to his wife, Anne. He shared 35 devoted years together and she was the love of his life. He treasured the time he spent with her on the farm and took great joy in traveling the world together.

He is also survived by his children, Doug (Terry) Cain of Rochester, MI, Leslie Cain of Chattanooga, Scott (Susan) Cain of Thompson Station, and Austin Pennington of Nashville, Trevor (Haverly) Pennington of Columbia. Granddaughters Dr. Lauren Cain of Murfreesboro, Ashleigh Cain of Nashville, Dr. Virgina (Ethan) Cain of McCalla, AL, Margo (Mario) Cantu of Cypress, TX, Hattie Anne Pennington of Columbia. Grandson Beau Douglas Pennington of Columbia.

The family will receive friends at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 311 West 7th St. Columbia, TN on Monday, March 2nd at 12:30 PM. The service will begin at 2 PM, also at St. Peters. Friends are invited to join the family following the service to celebrate Byrd’s life at Graymere Country Club at 2100 Country Club Ln, Columbia, TN.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee in Columbia and can be made by mail to 210 W. 8th Street Columbia, TN.

Though he may be gone from our sight, his lessons, his laughter, and his unwavering devotion remain woven into the hearts of all who knew him.

A life well lived, a legacy well earned, and a man dearly missed.

