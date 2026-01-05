OBITUARY: Burnice Gwendolyn Childress

Burnice Gwendolyn “Gwen” Childress, age 84, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2025. She was born on December 11, 1941, in Grassy, Alabama, to the late Verbel and Ila Gwendolyn Hammond Fleming.

Gwen was a woman of deep faith and service. She was a longtime member of Glenn Allen Church of Christ in Richmond, Virginia, where she faithfully taught women’s Bible study classes and served her community through the church’s Twelve Baskets outreach ministry. After moving to Franklin, Tennessee, she continued her devoted walk of faith as a member of Franklin Road Church of Christ.

Gwen found great joy in the simple and meaningful things in life. She loved sewing and took pride in her remarkable cooking—everything she made was from scratch and shared with love. She also enjoyed gardening, finding peace and fulfillment in nurturing both plants and people. Her generosity, kindness, and servant’s heart touched everyone who knew her.

Above all, Gwen cherished her family, her church family, and her relationship with the Lord. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, unwavering faith, and the countless lives she blessed through her love and service.

Those left to cherish Gwen’s memory are her loving husband of 58 years, Carl Edward Childress; son, Jason Childress (Holly); daughter, Carla Sisson (Steve); brother, Curt Fleming (Robin); sister, Mary Lee (and family); grandchildren, Victoria and Jack Sisson, Ruthie, Elizabeth, Isaac, Moses, and Joshua Childress.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Isaac Childress, Moses Childress, Joshua Childress, Jack Sisson, Philip Fleming, Michael Fleming, Kyle Fleming, and Todd Lee serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tennessee Prison Outreach Ministry – TPOM.

The care of Burnice Gwendolyn “Gwen” Childress and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email