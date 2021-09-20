OBITUARY: Burleigh “Burl” Thomas Newcome

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Burleigh

Burleigh “Burl” Thomas Newcome, age 50 of Franklin, TN passed away September 17, 2021. He was a native of Franklin, TN, and worked as an operator for Smyrna Ready Mix.

Preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Thomas Newcome. Survived by, loving wife of 10 years, Donna Martin Newcome; sons, Justin Newcome, Zachery Marlin, Dennis (Sierra) Marlin; daughters, Kelly Newcome, Tara (TJ) Feathers, Lelia Marlin, Sarah Marlin, Brittany Spicer; mother, Jeanie Beard Newcome; brother, Eric Newcome; grandchildren, Zayden Feathers, Aiden Marlin, Princeton Marlin, Chandler Patton, Junior Patton.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM Monday, September 20, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jeff Hollingshead will be officiating. Visitation will be 12:00-8:00PM Sunday, September 19, 2021, and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sparkman Cemetery. Pallbearers will serve as Mitchell Hargrove, Jason Alexander, Kevin Tator Anness, Brian Noe, Michael King and Troy Hambrick. Honorary pallbearers will serve as Bud “Porky” Beard, Wayne Beard, family and friends at Smyrna Ready Mix. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com

