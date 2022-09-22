OBITUARY: Buford Donald Stewart

Buford Donald Stewart, age 86, of Arrington, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his residence.

Buford was born in Smith County, TN to the late Hershel and Ocia Watts Stewart.

Buford retired from Kroger warehouse after many years. In his spare time, Buford loved to hunt and fish. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Buna Vesta Stewart, and brothers, J.W., James, Earl, and Dewey Stewart.

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Stewart of Franklin, Sandra Stewart of College Grove, grandchildren, Jenny Sullivan and Amy (Copper Bennett) Sullivan, beloved pets, his donkey Black Jack and his horse Annie.

Services will be conducted at 11 AM Friday, September 23, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Bobby Frost officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation hours will be 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are The Kroger Lunch Club members.

The Family wants to wish a special thanks to Dr. Bobby White and Staff, All Heart Home Health, and Aveanna (Willowbrook) Hospice for their wonderful care.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Stewart Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

