OBITUARY: Bryan Timothy Griggs

Bryan Timothy Griggs, age 57, passed away surrounded by his children on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his cherished wife of 29 years, Molly Boone Griggs.

Bryan is survived by his children, Ben T. Griggs, Brittany Hartsock and her husband Houston; his beloved mother-in-law, Pauline Boone; and his grandchildren, Elizabeth Collom and Peyton Wood.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Rolling Hills Community Church with Pastor Jeff Simmons officiating.

Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the American Cancer Society in loving memory of Bryan Timothy Griggs.

