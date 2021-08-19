OBITUARY: Bruce Gerard Richards, Sr.

Bruce Gerard Richards, Sr., age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away August 16, 2021.

Bruce enjoyed being a second grade Sunday school teacher, Cub Scout Den and Pack leader, boys’ baseball coach, and girls’ softball manager. He worked in the automotive industry as a tool and die maker for General Motors with 38 years service.

He was preceded in death by, his parents, Dorothy Marie Herron Richards3 and Irving B. Richards; and sister, Mary Richards Strombeck.

He is survived by, his wife of 52 years, Marianne Cooper Richards, sons, Bruce (Lori) Richards, Jr., David (Jennie) Richards; daughter, Rachel (Ross) Rehrig; brothers, Irving Richards, Tim (Yindee) Richards, Jeff (Lynn) Richards; sisters, Linda (Bob) Brown, Pat (Steve) Foster; grandchildren, Zack, Mark and Ashley Richards.

A Memorial Service will be conducted 2:00PM Monday, August 30, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. A Graveside Service will be conducted at a later date in Orland Park, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AFTD, www.aftd.org or Brightstone, 140 Southeast Pkwy., Franklin, TN 37064