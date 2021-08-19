OBITUARY: Bruce Gerard Richards, Sr.

Bruce Gerard Richards, Sr., age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away August 16, 2021.
Bruce enjoyed being a second grade Sunday school teacher, Cub Scout Den and Pack leader, boys’ baseball coach, and girls’ softball manager. He worked in the automotive industry as a tool and die maker for General Motors with 38 years service.
He was preceded in death by, his parents, Dorothy Marie Herron Richards3 and Irving B. Richards; and sister, Mary Richards Strombeck.
He is survived by, his wife of 52 years, Marianne Cooper Richards, sons, Bruce (Lori) Richards, Jr., David (Jennie) Richards; daughter, Rachel (Ross) Rehrig; brothers, Irving Richards, Tim (Yindee) Richards, Jeff (Lynn) Richards; sisters, Linda (Bob) Brown, Pat (Steve) Foster; grandchildren, Zack, Mark and Ashley Richards.
A Memorial Service will be conducted 2:00PM Monday, August 30, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. A Graveside Service will be conducted at a later date in Orland Park, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AFTD, www.aftd.org or Brightstone, 140 Southeast Pkwy., Franklin, TN 37064
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.