OBITUARY: Bruce A. Neel

Bruce A. Neel, age 72, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2025, with his beloved family by his side.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Bruce was the son of the late Edward P. Neel and Sadonia Dermenstein Neel. He was a man of vision, heart, and unwavering dedication.

In 1986, Bruce began working for Boe-Tel TN Company, and by 1987, he had purchased the business—transforming it into his life’s work and legacy. Under his leadership, the company flourished, and Bruce remained committed to its mission and team throughout his life.

Outside of work, Bruce loved spending time on the water. Boating and beaching brought him great joy and peace. He was also a devoted member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, where his faith and sense of community deepened over the years.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his sister, Norie Saltzberg.

Those left to cherish Bruce’s memory are his loving wife of 37 years, Shelia M. Neel; sons, Blake Neel (Julie) and Jared Marcel (Belinda); daughter, Michelle Neel LaBlanc (Mark); grandchildren, Grayson, Mia, Molly, Maggy, and MJ; brothers, Eddie Neel, Clyde Neel, Robert Neel, Morris Neel, and Mark Neel; sister, Donie Senac; and business partner, Devin LaFaye.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Philip’s Catholic Church on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 12:00 PM, burial to follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Jared Marcel, Blake Neel, Grayson Marcel, Devin LaFaye, Morris Neel, and Eddie Neel serving as pallbearers and MJ LaBlanc serving as honorary pallbearer.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 PM Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.