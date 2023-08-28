OBITUARY: Brock Jurrien Laine Hogan

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Brock Jurrien Laine Hogan, age 17, of Franklin, Tennessee. Brock passed away peacefully on August 21, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, Tennessee to his parents Christopher and Melissa Hogan, and grew up enjoying adventures with his brothers, Tyson and Case, exploring the woods around his childhood homes.

Brock’s laughter and smile were infectious, his hair was famous, and his dancing skills were well-hidden in later years but documented on many home videos. He loved his people. You could find him on a scooter, on a bike, in a tree, or often as an unlicensed driver on the lane near his home. More recently, he enjoyed learning to scuba dive with his mom.

Brock grew up surrounded by people who loved him at Christ Fellowship in Franklin, Tennessee, and was baptized in 2019 at Thompson Station Church in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee.

Brock was proud to have played for Page High School in the 2021 Tennessee state championship football game. He loved playing football most recently, and basketball when he was younger. Brock had many loving coaches, principals, and teachers who spoke into his life from Spring Hill Christian Academy, Thompson’s Station Middle School, ALC, Page High School, Centennial High School, and Bethesda Recreation Club sports.

Brock is survived by his mother Melissa Hogan of College Grove, Tennessee; his father Christopher Hogan of Franklin, Tennessee; his brothers Tyson and Case; his maternal grandmother, Jane Hancock of Columbia, Tennessee; his maternal grandfather, Ron Hancock (Peg) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; his uncle Nathan Hancock (Nicole) of Cumming, Georgia; his uncle Chris Hancock of Alpharetta, Georgia; his uncle Patrick Brown of Versailles, Kentucky; his great aunt Robin Stone of Versailles, Kentucky; and many beloved cousins and extended family.

Brock was preceded in death by his Nana, Rhonda Brown, and his great aunt, Barbara Wiersma, both of whom he loved with his whole heart.

Brock is deeply missed by his family and friends. We are comforted by knowing that Brock rests in the arms of his Savior and by the outpouring of love and support from all who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brock’s name may be made to Project Alive, a charity Brock cared deeply about that supports children with Hunter syndrome, like his brother Case. Donations can be made at: https://projectalive.org/donate. Please designate that your gift is in honor of “Brock Hogan” when making a donation.

A memorial service honoring Brock’s life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Blackberry Meadows Farm, 1725 Barker Road, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee.

