OBITUARY: Brittney Anne (Huggins) Browne

Brittney Anne Huggins Browne, age 36 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

She was born on August 19th, 1985 in Nashville, TN, is a 2003 graduate of Page High School, and later Empire Beauty School where she obtained her cosmetology licensure. Her beautiful smile and generous nature will forever be a gift to all those she knew and loved.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Fred & Jean Huggins; maternal grandfather, Sam McKee; aunt, Janice Mash.

Brittney is survived by her husband of 8 years, Ben Browne of Spring Hill, TN; children, Jaiden Warren, Sawyer, and Harper Browne all of Spring Hill, TN; maternal grandmother, Anne McKee of Franklin, TN; parents, Jim & Kim Huggins of Franklin, TN; brother, Brandon Huggins (Sarah Dunn), and nephew, Peyton Huggins all of Spring Hill, TN; aunts & uncles, Todd Mckee, Fred (Ann) Huggins and Charles Huggins; cousins, Tyler McKee, Laura Huggins, and Casey Jones; father & mother-in-law, Bill & Zell Browne of Franklin, TN; sisters-in-law, Holli (Mitch) Dawson of Spring Hill, TN and Jan (Ted) Morrissey of Nashville, TN, and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, June 13th, 2022 at Historic Franklin First United Methodist Church (148 Fifth Avenue South, Franklin, TN). Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

