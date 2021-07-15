OBITUARY: Brian Wayne Bryant

Brian Wayne Bryant, age 48 of Thompson Station, TN passed away July 12, 2021.

Survived by: daughter, Emilee Bryant; companion, Angie Gray; sisters, Pamela Bryant, Kimberly Johnson and Cristy Bryant; special family, Donnie & Carol Gray and family; several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday at Bryant Cemetery in Baxter, TN.

Memorials may be made to Brian Bryant Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com