With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Brian L. Peterson, 67, a loving husband, proud dad and “Grampy,” and a loyal friend to all who met him. He passed away at home on April 1, 2026 with his family by his side after a 3 year battle with cancer.

Originally from St. Louis Park, MN, he was born on April 29, 1958 to Ruth and Lester Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Jackie Olson and LeRae Wright, his brother-in-law John Olson, his nephew Steve Olson, and his dear friend Bob Wick. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Susan Peterson; their children, Danielle (Kyle) Kirchner, Erin (Brian) Shook, and Brian David (Ellen) Peterson; as well as his grandchildren, Hadleigh, Sawyer, and Ellie Kate Kirchner, Bennett and Everett Shook, and Rex and Ivy Peterson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends with whom he had strong relationships and shared countless memories.

Brian retired from Ford Credit after more than 28 years of service. He spent his retirement years volunteering for his beloved Mayberry Town, Granville, TN, carting grandkids to and from school, attending numerous sporting events, plays and programs involving his grandchildren, getting his Ford retiree group together for lunch and playing Euchre with the guys. He loved family trips and planned impromptu family get-togethers whenever possible. He was a big sports fan, being a season ticket holder of Clemson and UT Knoxville football, the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament, and from day one, the Nashville Predators. He also loved spending time fishing on Woman Lake in Northern MN.

Visitation with the family will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hermitage, TN on May 1, 2026 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM with a short prayer service starting at 6:45 PM and on Saturday, May 2, 2026 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM with a Celebration of Life service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Donelson Christian Academy with the fund “In Memory of Brian L. Peterson” selected.

He left quite a legacy and we are thankful he is pain free in Heaven, but the void of his absence will forever be felt.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.