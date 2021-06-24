OBITUARY: Brian Neal Burst

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Brian Neal Burst

Brian Neal Burst, age 51 of Franklin, TN passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2021.

Brian was born in Knoxville, TN but spent most of his childhood in Birmingham, AL. He attended Auburn University where he achieved two major accomplishments: earning his Bachelor’s Degree and snagging his future wife, Amy. He went on to earn his MBA from the University of West Georgia. Brian had a successful career in the metal industry, most recently as the US/Canada Aluminum Purchasing Manager with Nemak Inc.

Brian’s hobbies varied over the years, but included riding his Harley, traveling, running, watching terrible Sci-Fi movies, and searching for Sasquatch. Although his proudest achievements were his children, a close second was earning his 3rd degree black belt in Taekwondo. He treated every day as a gift and loved to make those around him smile. As he notoriously told his children, “One day, when I’m long gone, you’ll miss me, “and boy was he right.

Preceded in death by sister, Rebecca Louise Burst. Survived by: wife of 26 years, Amy Brown Burst; children, Christopher Neal Burst, Mary Nicole Burst, Matthew Watson Burst and Emma Grace Burst; mother, Nickie Burst; father, Kenneth (Theresa) Burst; brother, Adam (Amy N) Burst; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Carl W. and Mary Frances Brown; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Carl “Trey” and Kim Brown and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted July 1, 2021, at 3:00PM, Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

