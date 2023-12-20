OBITUARY: Brian Matthew Mangrum

Brian Matthew Mangrum, age 45 of Spring Hill, TN passed away December 16, 2023.

Brian was a lover of many things. He loved quality time with his family, being on the lake, hunting, fishing, watching his kids navigate through life, vacationing, and being outdoors.

Brian was a humorous, kind, gentle, and traditional old soul. Christmas was Brians favorite time of year. Brian held many titles through his life. A few favorite of those would be Dad, Son, Husband, Brother, Bonus Dad, Daddy B, Boogie, and Friend- a best friend.

He spent a good majority of his life helping others any chance he could. He had a heart that was bigger than him and loved by all that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Mangrum.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Shannon Mangrum; children, Bryanna, Brayden, Bryson, Brylee, Maddie and Kaeghan; father, Jimmy Mangrum; mother, Barbara Mangrum; brother, Joey (Jana) Mangrum; beloved dogs, Gus & Darlin and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Saturday prior to the service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

