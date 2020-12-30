OBITUARY: Brian Keith Rhea

Brian Keith Rhea, age 46, a resident of Spring Hill, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 3-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on February 16, 1974 in Flint, Michigan, Brian was the son of Jerry and Catherine (Fifield) Rhea. He attended Bendle High School in Burton, Michigan and was a 1992 graduate of Spring Hill High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He married Tiffany Brown on November 18, 2004 and worked twelve years as an HVAC technician for Comfort Engineered Systems in Nolensville. He loved sports, and in high school played football, baseball, and basketball. Brian lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed vacationing at the ocean and taking trips to Las Vegas with his father. He was a wonderful husband, son and father who will be deeply missed. He was a member of The Church at Station Hill in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Brown Rhea of Spring Hill, TN; parents, Jerry & Catherine (Fifield) Rhea of Spring Hill, TN; children: Justin, Alyssa, Miranda, Jaxon, and Mya Rhea all of Spring Hill, TN; brothers: Jarud (Susan) Rhea of Evans, GA, Nicholas Rhea of Columbia, TN; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert & Joyce Fifield, Arthur Rhea, Hazel Rhea Self; uncles: Gregory Fifield, Danny Rhea, James Rhea; and aunt, Christine Wilson.