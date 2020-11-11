OBITUARY: Brian Keith Chelette

Brian Keith Chelette, age 62 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away on November 1, 2020.

He was born in Alexandria, LA to Baynard and Annette Chelette. Brian was the pastor of Harvest Church in Kingwood, TX for 12 years before moving to Tennessee. He had a great sense of humor and deeply loved his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed and we will cherish every memory of him. We will remember his godly example and strive to immolate that in some way.

But above all we praise the God of grace who saved him; the Lord Jesus who came into this world to bear his sin on Calvary; who rose from the dead that he to might one day rise forth from his grave; who went into Heaven to prepare a place for him; and who welcomed him there with the words “Well done, good and faithful servant!”

He leaves behind his mother, Annette (Mel) Murray; children, Lindsay Chelette, Ryan Chelette, Courtney (Austin) Sharp and Kaley (Matthew) Young; grandchildren, Emma, Kingston, Saylor Chelette, Karley Young, Taylor, Mac, Cobie, Canon Sharp, and Winnie Chelette.

Preceded in death by his father, Baynard Chelette.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor George Lee Glass officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Inurnment will follow the service at Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Ministry at www.bridgeministry.org. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com