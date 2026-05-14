Mr. Brian K. Smith, age 57, of Columbia, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Nashville, TN and was a son of the late Melvin Howard Smith and Linda Ann Acker. Brian had worked for Farmer’s Restaurant in Columbia, TN.

Brian loved the outdoors and had a passion for fishing and camping. He enjoyed the sport of football, especially his favorite team, the Tennessee Titans.

Mr. Brian Smith is survived by his brothers, Joseph Smith of Columbia, TN, Michael Smith of Nashville, TN, and Eric Smith of Lebanon, TN.

In accordance with Brian’s wishes, he will be cremated and the family will have a private service.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the funeral expense at the funeral home.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 is in charge arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.