Brian Walsh, age 66, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on April 20, 2026. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Teresa Leonia Walsh and Thomas Walsh.

Brian lived a life rooted in family, laughter, and the simple joy of being present with the people he loved most.

A skilled home builder by trade, Brian helped shape communities in New Jersey, Marco Island, Florida and Franklin, Tennessee. But the homes he built were only part of his legacy. His true foundation was his family. He was a devoted husband, a proud father, and a deeply loving grandfather “Pop” who could spend hours on the floor playing cars, planes, and anything else that brought a smile to his grandkids’ faces.

Brian had a way of bringing calm to a room, while at the same time being ready at any moment to pack up and head out on a spontaneous road trip. He loved going out to eat, taking trips to Florida, and spending time on the water, even if swimming was never quite his strong suit. He was eager to help out on weekend home projects and enjoyed passing his knowledge and love for building along to his grandson who always looked up to him. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, often with the same enthusiasm he brought to everything else in life.

He was the kind of man who didn’t need much to be happy. Time with family, a good meal, a drive somewhere new, or a day on the boat was more than enough. He would show up to help anyone who needed him with a smile on his face and a joke to offer. His presence was steady, his love was constant, and his impact on those around him will not be forgotten.

Brian will be remembered not just for what he did, but for how he made people feel, comfortable, cared for, and part of something that mattered.

In true Brian fashion, if there’s a road to take, a meal to enjoy, or a moment to share, we know he’d say, don’t wait, just go.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Walsh.

Those left to cherish Brian’s memory are his loving wife of 37 years, Maureen Walsh; daughter, Breezie Walsh Kiedrowski and son-in-law Michael Kiedrowski; two grandchildren, and mother, Teresa Walsh, who will all carry his memory forward in the stories they share, the traditions they continue, and the love he gave so freely.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The care of Brian Walsh and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.