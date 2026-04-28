Brian Harold Thompson, 67, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on March 31, 2026.

He was born in Youngsville, Pennsylvania, on June 28 to Caroline Winnifred Gustafson and Harold Raymond Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Jeanne Tornquist. Brian is survived by his brother, John William Thompson, and his children, Vogan William Thompson, Cade Winstead Fleming, and Isaac Brian Thompson.

Brian attended Youngsville High School, where he was actively involved in football, basketball, and track. He was a member of the Varsity Club and Key Club, participated in school plays, and served as Student Council President his senior year in 1976. He later studied at the Columbus College of Art and Design.

He pursued a career in graphic design, contributing his creative talents to companies including Disney, Nabisco, Trapper, and Mars. Brian had a passion for learning new skills and technologies and enjoyed drawing, photography, creating music, and skiing—especially in Stowe, Vermont.

Brian was loved by friends and family around the world and will be remembered for his creativity, curiosity, and the impact he made on those who knew him.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.