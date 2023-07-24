OBITUARY: Brian E. Rice

Brian E. Rice, age 63 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Brian was a US Navy veteran, a true cowboy, and a skilled tradesman. He lived life fully, and wildly as most of us are never capable. His love of horses, the outdoors, fishing, hunting, motorcycles, and the most important – Strengthening his relationship with the lord.

But if you asked Brian what his greatest accomplishment was, it wouldn’t be his service, or his trade. It was being a husband, father, and eventually a grandfather. Brian, lovingly referred to as “Pops”, met his wife Karen and it was love at first sight. The two forged a strong bond spending all the time they could together. That love grew to include Karen’s daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. He took pride in loving his wife, loving his children & his grandchildren.

As a person, the only bible verse that suits him completely is John 13.35.

“By this all men will know that you ride for me, if you take care and love one another.”

Brian or “Pops” was truly a model of this quote, he loved the lord, and he loved his family & his friends deeply. He always had a sly joke, the right tool for the job, a fly rod, and a bible verse ready.

Brian was preceded by his parents, Emory C. and Emily Jo Rice; sisters, Gayle (Mike) Baker and Jo Ellen Browning (daughter Whitney).

Brian is survived by his wife, Karen K. Rice; daughters, Elizabeth Eileen Moore (Matt), Catherine Christine Junkins (Jeffre), Margaret Marie Smith (Brendon Clarke), Marian Melissa Hobbs (Zak); brothers, Emory Rice, Jr. (Linda), Troy Rice (Ruby), and Mark Rice; grandchildren, Georgia Mae Junkins and Marion Iris Moore; beloved extended family and friends.

Graveside Service will be held at 9:00 AM Monday, July 24, 2023, at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Memorial Service will follow the service at the Rice Family Home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

