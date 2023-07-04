OBITUARY: Brian Douglas Coons

Brian peacefully passed on June 21, 2023, surrounded by his family at home. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Brian. His favorite moments were being with family, grilling, listening to music, and sports. He was the king of music trivia! Many memories were made at hockey, baseball, and football games together.

Brian was born on February 4, 1974, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He received a tennis scholarship to Austin Peay State University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree. Brian went on to receive his Master’s degree in business at Middle Tennessee State University.

Brian worked for Bridgestone Americas for the past 8 years. He took so much pride in his work and loved being a part of the team.

Brian is survived by his parents, Douglas and Florence Coons, his loving wife Jennifer Coons; beloved children Cash, Madelyn, and Caroline Coons; cherished sisters Annette Drack and husband Eric, Cindy Arnold and husband Mike; and nephews and nieces, Ryan, Avery, Carson, Willow, Austin, Ryder, Jackson, McKenna and Cortland.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brian’s favorite charity:

https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=8017816&fr_id=133398&pg=personal