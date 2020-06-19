



Brian David Bennett, January 1, 1978 – June 13, 2020, age 42.

Survived by parents, David and May Bennett; sister, Niki (Eric) Perkins; brother, Geoff (Crystal) Bennett; nieces, Addison, and Kinsley Perkins.

Brian graduated from John Overton High School and attended Chicago Institute of the Arts. For more than 10 years, he has operated a residential cleaning service. He loved music, movies, and his two precious nieces.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion in Berry Farms, behind the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, 4017 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, TN 37064 with The Rev. J. Tommy Jobe officiating.

Please bring your lawn chairs and fond memories of Brian as we celebrate his life. Due to travel restrictions and Covid-19 concerns, we encourage joining the service via Zoom at this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81651032215

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Nashville Rescue Mission – Women and Children’s Campus, 639 Lafayette Street, Nashville, 37203, in memory of Brian.



