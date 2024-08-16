OBITUARY: Brian Craige DeMoss

With heavy hearts, we share the news of Brian DeMoss’s sudden passing on August 11, 2024, at the age of 50. His unexpected departure has left his family in a challenging situation, both emotionally and financially, as they face the costs of cremation, memorial services, and substantial medical bills not covered by insurance.

Many friends have kindly reached out, wanting to support Brian’s family during this difficult time. In response to these generous offers, we have set up a donation fund to help with these immediate expenses and to provide some stability for his sons.

The family deeply appreciates your compassion and generosity. Your support means a great deal to them as they navigate through this period of grief. Thank you for your kindness and for keeping them in your thoughts.

About Brian:

Brian Craige DeMoss of Thompson’s Station, TN, was born on October 4, 1973, and grew up with a boundless enthusiasm for life. He graduated from Hillsboro High School and received his degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He moved to Colorado to start his career and to enjoy the great outdoors with activities like camping, mountain biking, and snowboarding. Brian then longed for home and moved back to the Nashville area where he has resided ever since.

A dedicated music aficionado, Brian’s life was as vibrant as the songs he cherished. His career as a successful graphic designer was marked by creativity and innovation, reflecting his unique perspective on the world. An avid Car Guy, Brian’s involvement with the Nashville BMW Club and Harpeth Car Club, as well as his regular attendance at Nashville Cars & Coffee events, showcased his deep appreciation for cars he loved, as well as the camaraderie it created.

Brian is survived by his sons, Beckett DeMoss and Taylor Coyne, his mother, Mimi DeMoss, and his brother, Toby DeMoss. He was preceded in death by his father, Craige DeMoss.

