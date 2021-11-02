OBITUARY: Brian Ashley Swann

Entertainment veteran and musician Brian “Ashley” Swann passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the age of 73. He fought and beat cancer this year, only later to succumb to related complications. Ashley was surrounded by his fiancé and love of his life Lynn and many friends in his final days, who will now continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest just as Ashley lived his own life.

Ashley was born on Friday, July 30, 1948, in the town of Syston in the United Kingdom to William Arthur Swann and Mary Elizabeth Swann.

Growing up in Syston, Ashley learned that hard work, integrity, being a good friend, giving back, and the importance of keeping God in one’s life were core values that served as the foundation for his life. Ashley’s values developed and were reflected in the life he led and the many lives that he impacted along the way.

Ashley lived a life of adventure as a touring musician in the mid-sixties’ playing with multiple bands across Europe. Ashley’s work in the early seventies then took him to Central Africa to work with the Zambian Government. The skillsets learned by both prior experiences provided the necessary logistics knowledge that broadened his career path to excel in the music, television, and film business. He was respected as an impactful key player known for his thoroughness and follow-through in tour management and production logistics for top music acts globally.

Ashley has received recognition for his work in the entertainment business with his management and coordination of performances for the U.S. Armed Forces through U.S.O. tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Djibouti, Guam, and on U.S. Aircraft Carriers in the Indian ocean. Through his U.S.O. tour work, Ashley became a supporter of the Wounded Warriors program, including recognizing the many heroes at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In addition to the Wounded Warrior’s program, Ashley’s notable charitable work included the creation of “Remember and Smile,” a physical and online Memorial created to honor and remember all those who support the entertainment industry that have passed. Ashley’s vision and creation of a chapel named P.R.A.Y. (Peace, Reflection And You) in Nashville provide a space for individual reflection and solace for the many men and women working in the music touring industry.

Ashley’s passion for entertainment also led him to create a coursework curriculum for high school students, Music Industry Tour Logistics (M.E.T.L.), to educate young people interested in pursuing opportunities in the industry.

Throughout his career, those blessed to know Ashley, know that his mere presence could fill a room with his smile, his quick wit, and the many laughs shared. As he told many in the days before he passed, “No tears, remember the joyful moments, hold your family dear, and continue to do the next right thing.”

Ashley is survived by his fiancé Lynn Lane, her son Alex Lane and her parents Jerry and Judy Schomisch. In the United Kingdom, Ashley is survived by his niece, Eleanor Swann, husband Ian Farmery, and their daughter Olivia. Nephew Alex Swann, wife Amanda, and stepson, Charlie. His Aunt Jean Pape Newell and Cousins Redmond Newell, Mary Quinn, Damien Newell, Paula Newell, Grahame Jones, David Swann, Jean Attrill, Richard Swann, and Beverley Stukins.

In addition to his parents, Ashley was preceded in death by his brother Dr. William “Alan” Swann, Grandparents Mark William and Sarah Holmes and Percy and Mary Swann, Uncle Redmond Newell, Aunt Rebecca May “Becky” Jones, Uncle Sydney and Aunt Una Swann.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 510 W Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 4. There will be a gathering in the church hall immediately following the mass. Anyone who wishes to stop by to say a prayer ahead of the mass may do so beginning at 9:00 a.m.

In place of flowers, donations can be made in Ashley’s behalf to the Miracle Workers Foundation, 1126 Beechs Tavern Trail, Franklin, TN 37069 or https://everloved.com/life-of/brian-swann/

– When this ends, we’ll smile sweetly, final seeing. In testing times, we became the best of things. –