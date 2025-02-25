OBITUARY: Brett Richard Bauman

Brett Richard Bauman, age 64 of Spring Hill, TN, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center. He was born in Memphis, TN to the late Mr. & Mrs. S. Richard “Sonny” and Eleise Bauman. Brett graduated from White Station High School in Memphis, TN. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Carole J. Bauman.

He served in general maintenance for the family’s hotel and apartment business in Memphis, TN for 30 years, then moved to retire in Jackson, TN.

Brett is survived by his sisters, Joyce E. Bauman (Donald) Friedman of Franklin, TN, and Jan M. Bauman (Jean Pierre) Alotte of LaQuinta, CA; niece and nephew, Linzi H. Friedman (Mark) Feldman of Dallas, TX and Matthew S. Friedman of Nashville, TN; grandniece, Stella J. Feldman of Dallas, TX; stepdaughter, Billie Jean (David) Perry and stepson, Willie Wood, both of McKenzie, TN.

Brett will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife at Obion Church of Christ Cemetery in Huntingdon, TN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.