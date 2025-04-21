OBITUARY: Brent Maurice Sanders

Brent Maurice Sanders, age 81 of the Harpeth Community, Thompson Station, TN passed away April 18, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

Brent was co-owner of McArthur Sanders Real Estate, a Lifetime member of the Million Dollars Sales Club, and known as a “Realtor with a Heart”. He was a devoted member of Heritage Church of Christ and served as an ambassador as a heart transplant recipient from Vanderbilt Hospital, offering encouragement and hope to future heart transplant recipients.

A long-time member of the Franklin Noon Rotary, he was also deeply involved with the Franklin Rodeo for many years. Brent was known for his nurturing, kind, and gentle spirit—a reflection of God’s light that touched and inspired everyone he met.

His passions were working on his farm, roses, riding horses, and collecting John Deere tractors. He loved people, a good joke (retold numerous times), and time with family and friends. His love of family was his driving force in life and always wanted the best for all of them.

Preceded in death and loved by father Maurice Buford Sanders, mother Grace Wilkerson Sanders, step-mother Viola Sanders, brother Gary Sanders and Grandson Rob McArthur.

Survived by: loving wife and business partner for 38 years, Mamie McArthur Sanders; daughters, Tiffany (Travis) Richmond and Christi (Kelly) Smith; son, Tommy (Vicki) McArthur; brother, Jeff (Jane) Sanders; sister, Sandra (Jerry) Shoemake; grandchildren, Lauren Richmond, Casey (Hannah) Smithson and Libby (Adam) Warren; great grandchild, Tatum Warren; brother in law and sister in law, Charles (Cheryl) Wilson and other loving family members.

The family will be forever grateful as Brent was blessed with a second chance of life as a heart transplant recipient in 2011 by the selfless giving of Tyrone Johnson and his family. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the love and special care provided by Julieta and Saira Garcia, Nancy Levuvu, and Regina Yeboah, Gentiva Hospice as well as other caregivers.

Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, April 25, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and Chad Hedgepath officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Casey Smithson, Joey Wilson, Justin Wilson, Brian Shoemake, Lawton Shoemake, Adam Warren, Kelly Smith and Rex Nance. Honorary pallbearers will be McArthur-Sanders Realtors; members of Franklin Noon Rotary Club and Friday Tractor Buddies.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Church of Christ, 1056 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064 or Franklin Noon Rotary Charitable Foundation P O Box 1557 Franklin, TN 37065.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com