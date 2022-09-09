OBITUARY: Brenda Sue (Patton) Johnson

Brenda Sue (Patton) Johnson of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, she was 69 years old.

She was born in Davidson Co., TN to the late Tommy & Rosie Patton.

She was a member of Walker Memorial Church.

Brenda is preceded in death by her son, Dennis Lester “Bubba” Johnson, Jr.; brother, Roger Peach; father of her children, Dennis Lester Johnson, Sr.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Terry) Tomlin and Tina (Ben) Welgehausen; grandchildren, Adam Tomlin, Kristina (Danny) Scruggs, Hope Welgehausen and Weston Ragsdale; great-grandchildren, Terry Lardie, Daniel, Curtis, Elizabeth, Tyler, D.J. and Tiffany Scruggs; niece, Tammy (Jimmy) Moss; nephews, Randy Peach and Jason Peach; and many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Chuck McElhannon will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Walker Memorial Church. Memorials may be made to the Brenda Johnson Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM Saturday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

