OBITUARY: Brenda Sue Latta Harris

Brenda Sue Latta Harris, age 67, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2026.

Brenda was born on December 26, 1958, in Franklin, TN, to her loving parents, the late Ralph and Kathleen Latta. She grew up in Franklin and Thompson’s Station with her younger brother Benny. Brenda played piano throughout her childhood and enjoyed playing for her church as an adult. She graduated as an excellent student from Franklin High School in 1977 and years later went on to attend Columbia State Community College.

Brenda retired from a long and dedicated career at BellSouth/AT&T. She was known for her reliability and work ethic; no matter the weather or circumstance, Brenda was always there and always early.

Beyond her work, Brenda’s heart belonged to her family. She was a devoted wife to her husband, John “Johnny” Harris before he passed away. And more recently served as a friend and caregiver to her father, Ralph, for many years before he recently passed away just 2 weeks ago.

If you knew Brenda, you knew how much she loved her kids and grandkids. She was their biggest supporter, never wanting to miss a family function, kid’s game, or an important event. She had a way of encouraging everyone, often saying or texting things like, “They are blessed to have you; I really admire you; I’m so proud of you; I knew you could do it.” Brenda was never one to forget to say “I Love You” or even “I’m sorry.”

Her funny quirks and comments often led to laughter and jokes among the family. She took it all in stride and laughed along. So many stories and laughs that we will continue to share and cherish.

While we weren’t ready to see her go from this earthly home, we are celebrating that she has joined her husband, parents and many loved ones and is standing at the heavenly throne praising her Savior Jesus Christ. She loved Jesus with so much of her heart and she would want everyone to know how important it is to follow him.

Brenda is survived by her brother: Benjamin “Benny” (Tammy) Latta; her children: Melanie (Joe) DuRard, Leigh Anne (Scott) Hudgens, and Meghan (Ron) Simmons; stepdaughter: Vanessa Hampton; five grandchildren: Aron Tyler DuRard, Kaily (Jonathan) McCall, Natalie Hudgens, Audrey Simmons, and Andrew Simmons; and her great-grandchild: Karter McCall who was just born in January. She is also survived by her aunt Carolyn Brown and her uncle Richard Jackson. To her many loving extended family and friends that might not be mentioned by name, know that she loved you all dearly.

The family will receive guests Sunday, February 22, 2026 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral Service will be held Monday, February 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM with one hour of visitation prior. To follow, Brenda will be laid to rest by her beloved husband at Harris Cemetery.

Burial will follow after the service in Harris Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe DuRard, Scott Hudgens, Ron Simmons, Aron DuRard, Jonathan McCall, and Kerry Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Jackson and Gene Hartley. Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or World Outreach Church.

The care of Ms. Brenda Sue Latta Harris has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial.

