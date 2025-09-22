OBITUARY: Brenda Moore

Brenda Mai Sawyer Moore, 82, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Brenda was a devoted homemaker and a faithful member of several congregations across Tennessee. She had a gift for creativity, sharing her handmade crafts at many local shows and bringing joy to family, friends, and community.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 22, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. at Concord Road Church of Christ in Brentwood. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 23, at Bethpage Baptist Church Cemetery in Mason Hall, Tennessee.

Arrangements are entrusted to Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home of Nashville and Johnson-Williams Funeral Home of Newbern. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Bobby Gene Moore; their son, Tommy Sawyer Moore, and daughter-in-law, Jeneane Savage Moore; four grandchildren, Johnathan David Moore, Catherine Elizabeth Moore, Jenna Nicole Moore Pitt and her husband, Jeramiah Thomas Pitt, and Tyler Brentz Sawyer Moore; and great-grandson, Vincent Earl Pitt, all of Middle Tennessee.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Inez Park Sawyer and Louis Alvin Sawyer, and by her son, Johnny Lyn Moore. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, in lieu of flowers.